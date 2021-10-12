BOSS Services provides high-quality home services to West Michigan

When the house is in need of a service upgrade, or homeowners just want to change the look of their bathroom or kitchen, BOSS Services is the best local company to call to get the job done.

BOSS Services is a veteran-owned company specializing in home maintenance services. They value their customers' time, money, and satisfaction when it comes to installing windows, plumbing, heating and cooling, bathroom remodeling, and so many other services.

The BOSS Services Tribe is made up of experts in their field. The CSRs, Service Experts, Comfort Advisors, and Managers all work relentlessly to serve each other and our clients at the highest level. Each one of them lives by the company's core values and strives to be the best they can be.

Schedule an appointment and learn more about their services by visiting thebossservices.com or call 269-468-6682.

This Home Sweet Home segment is sponsored by BOSS Services.