Boot Up! Exodus Place asking for 75 winter boot donations by the end of 2022

Exodus Place serves the men in the West Michigan community who are experiencing homelessness. Right now, they're collecting boots to prepare these men for the harsh Michigan winter, and they're asking for donations from the community.

They're collecting new and gently used men's winter boots to help members of Exodus Place have proper footwear during the winter months.

The donation of boots and winter clothing helps these men to hold down a job and stay warm and safe during the winter months when they walk to and from work.

Their goal is to collect 75 pairs of boots by the end of 2022.

Donations can be dropped off at 322 Front Ave. SW. Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Learn more at exodusplace.org.