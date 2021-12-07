Boogie down & raise money for food pantries at Dancing with the Local Stars Disco Nights

For the 14th year in a row, local celebrities in Muskegon and surrounding areas in West Michigan will be giving it their all on the dancefloor as they raise money for charity at the competition, Dancing with the Local Stars.

The theme for Dancing with the Local Stars is "Disco Nights," where 34 community stars and 11 dance pros will bring their best dance moves to the stage. There will be 11 teams competing to win the infamous mirror ball trophy, which comes with the reward of choosing a food-related charity to donate their prize money to.

Along with the 11 dance performances, there will be other entertainment, food, and audience participation in voting with dollars for their favorite teams.

Proceeds from Dancing with the Local Stars is distributed to food pantries and food-related programs in Muskegon, lower Oceana, and upper Ottawa counties.

Dancing with the Local Stars will take place February 25 & 26 at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center.

Evening tickets are $55 and matinee tickets are $45. Tickets can be purchased starting January 3 by calling (231)-798-4244 or visiting womensdivision.org.