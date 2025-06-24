Bluebird Cancer Retreats to host The Flock Party

Held at Camp Geneva's Conference Center in Holland, Bluebird Cancer Retreats of West Michigan host retreat experiences for cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers. Outside of retreates, the nonprofit continues to provide resources and networks in West Michigan, ensuring that those in their cancer journey are not alone. The healing retreats are staffed by medical, spiritual, and social work professionals.

Throughout the year, they provide support groups that meet monthly where participants can listen, learn, and support others in their cancer journey. They are open to adults with any type of cancer at any stage and their caregivers.

Bluebird Cancer Retreats will host "The Flock Party", a celebration and concert at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium in Grand Haven to support the mission Bluebird continues to provide.

The event will be Thursday, June 26 from 5:30 P.M. to 10 P.M., with a silent auction from 5:30 P.M. to 9 P.M.

Live music and dancing will be available, as well as local food and beverages available to purchase. An individual concert ticket is is $15 to attend, with VIP group concert tickets and sponsorship options available.

Bluebird Cancer Retreates Executive Director Renee Denslow and Marketing & Events Coordinator Layla Kattau visited the Mix to discuss the event.

Visit bluebirdmi.org for more information. You can also find them on Facebook.

