Blue Cross Blue Shield shares tips on how to support a child with ADHD

Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD, is the most common mental health disorder among children in the United States. How can parents recognize the signs of ADHD and where can they get support?

Dr. Amy McKenzie talks about how parents can recognize the signs of ADHD in their child, and ways to seek support within the community.

Children with ADHD may struggle with low self-esteem, school anxiety, troubled relationships, and poor performance in school.

There isn’t a cure for ADHD, but early diagnosis and treatment can significantly help with symptoms. Treatment typically involves medications and behavioral interventions.

Ways to help support a child with ADHD include:



Get involved

Give praise and rewards when rules are followed

Give clear, effective directions or commands

Establish healthy habits

Work with your child's school: Talk with your child's teacher to find out if your child should have an IEP or 504 plan.

Develop routines around homework and chores

Help your child build relationships, and strong social skills and maintain friendships.

