Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan teams up with Meijer for Medicare Advantage Plan

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is continually exploring new and innovative ways to tailor their Medicare Advantage Plan offerings to best respond to the needs of their members. Just in time for Medicare open enrollment, BCBS of Michigan unveiled a strategic partnership with Meijer. This new co-branded product will offer mutual customers optimal convenience and affordable benefits including a $0 monthly premium, $0 annual deductible, $0 primary care visits, $0 primary care visits, $0 copay on many generic prescription drugs and a $660 in-store allowance.