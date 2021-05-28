Blossoms of Joy helps a mother through grief journey

A local West Michigan woman turned an experience that was emotionally scarring into something positive and beautiful through her small business, Blossoms of Joy.

Jessica Resheske, founder and creator of Blossoms of Joy, specializes in creating handmade flower crowns and custom curated flower bouquets. Resheske started her business in honor of her daughter, Joy, who she lost during her 19th week of pregnancy.

Jess was always passionate about flowers, creating her own bouquets with fresh flowers and placing them around the house.

She was in a lot of grief, pain, and darkness, and wasn't sure if she'd pull herself out of her sadness. One day she saw a TV show where people were making flower crowns, and that was the inspiration that had her start her business. On April 29, Joy's due date, she spent the day creating flowers bouquets, delivering them to Boven Birth Center.

So. she bought a small trailer to make her business mobile so she could create flower crowns and bouquets at festivals, farmers markets, and other destinations around west Michigan.

When Jess sells a bouquet or crown, she wants people to walk away with a sense of happiness and joy. And if they're suffering through something hard, they're not alone.

Starting on Saturday, June 5, you can find Jess and her flowers at the Zeeland Farmers Market.

View more of Jessica's work by going to her Instagram and Facebook.