"Blithe Spirits" will fill Circle Theatre with laughter starting June 1

Circle Theatre's lineup of productions continues with the comedy "Blithe Spirit" taking up the stage in June. If you're ever felt like you were being haunted by the spirit of a late loved one, in the most hilarious way, the upcoming production of "Blithe Spirit" will resonate well.

Blithe Spirit was first written and performed in 1941, over 80 years ago. The comedy follows the story of novelist Charles Condomine, a remarried man who's haunte- literally- haunted by the ghost of his late first wife, Elvira, because of a summoning done by a medium, Madame Arcati. As these worlds clash, Charles' current wife, Ruth, is accidentally killed and joins Elvira in the afterlife, and the two "blithe spirits" haunt Charles.

Different from traditional plays, there will be two 10-minute intermission for the show instead of one 15-minute intermission.

There are many newbies in this production onstage, and backstage, and designers, so many performers will be getting their stage debut.

Blithe Spirit at Circle Theatre will be performed on June 1-3, 7-11, 14-17.

Circle Theatre is located at 1703 Robinson Rd SE.

Purchase tickets and learn more at circletheatre.orgor call (616)-456-6656.