Blast off to explore space at the Air Zoo's new exhibit

Travel to outer space and see dozens of renovated aircraft at Kalamazoo's Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Center this summer.

Now through September 12, visitors can take a fascinating journey of space exploration and discovery at the "Be The Astronaut" exhibit.

Learn about the solar system, explore STEM-based and state-of-the-art video game tech, learn how to fly a spaceship through pilot simulators, and so much more.

Plus, become educated about the challenges and excitement of spaceflight — then complete a mission in a virtual spacecraft from Earth orbit to the Moon, Mars, Ceres & Jupiter.

For some outdoor fun, join the Air Zoo for outdoor STEAM Days on July 24 and August 21. STEAM Day visitors will enjoy hands-on science stations exploring the world of science, tech, engineering, art, and mathematics.

STEAM Days are free to attend, and museum admission is not required to join in on the fun.

The Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Center is located at 6151 Portage Road in Portage.

Learn more about their exhibits and events at airzoo.org or call (269)-382-6555.