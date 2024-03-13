Black Sheep Shelter wedding venue launches a free course for married couples

Finding the perfect spot to tie the knot is a big decision, but not as big of a decision as actually deciding to get married. Your wedding day must be the start of a long and happy marriage.

Black Sheep Shelter in West Michigan not only provides the idyllic setting to say those vows but is offering a free course for those looking to deepen their relationship, increase their communication, and help with self-reflection.

Black Sheep Shelter is a modern rustic outdoor wedding venue in South Haven, highlighting organic practices, minimalist designs, and eco-friendly events. Hosting weddings is a joy and a privilege, but with their MDiv and MSW backgrounds, the owners, Jeff & Melissa Roessing, found that their hearts were becoming increasingly passionate about marriages and the work it takes to strengthen relationships. This realization, combined with intense reflection on their marriage of 20 years, led Jeff and Melissa to the creation of the Marriaging Curriculum.

The Marriaging Curriculum includes 50 short lessons designed to help spouses deepen their relationship. Most lessons are about one page long and include exercises to increase self-reflection and support communication. Set a weekly date and this curriculum can function as a one-year master’s course.

Learn more about these classes by visiting theblacksheepshelter.com.