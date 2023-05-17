"Black Lives Are Beautiful" promotes racial identity and healing from trauma

Two West Michigan doctors published a book that embodies their hearts and passions to transform and promote healing in the Black community called "Black Lives Are Beautiful: 50 Tools to Heal From Trauma and Promote Positive Racial Identity."

Authored by Dr. Janeé Steele and Dr. Charmeka Newton, the book is designed to help members of the Black community counter the impacts of racialized trauma while also cultivating self-esteem, building resilience, fostering community, and promoting Black empowerment. As readers go through each chapter, they will gain the skills to overcome mental injuries that occur from living in a racialized society.

Dr. Steele is a licensed professional counselor, counselor educator, and diplomate of the Academy of Cognitive and Behavioral Therapies. Dr. Steele is also the owner and clinical director of Kalamazoo Cognitive and Behavioral Therapy, PLLC, where she provides therapy, supervision, and training in CBT.

Dr. Newton is a fully licensed psychologist and owner of Legacy Mental Health Services, PLLC. She has over 10 years of experience in clinical, academic, and community settings. Her areas of expertise include multicultural counseling, research methods, tests and measurement, career counseling, and clinical supervision of master’s-level counseling practitioners and students.

The book has also been endorsed by several leading mental health professionals in Black and multicultural counseling including Drs. Thomas Parham, Norma Day-Vines, Patricia Arredondo, and Annelise Singh.

Too meet the authors and to get a preview of the book, there will be a "Black Lives Are Beautiful" Book Release Celebration taking place on May 19 at Western Michigan University's Sangren Hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.