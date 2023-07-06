Black Arts Festival coming to Kalamazoo on July 7 & 8

For 37 years, the Black Arts and Cultural Center in Kalamazoo has created a place for black artists and their work. The facility wants to celebrate these artists with a festival at Bronson Park this weekend.

The event highlights youth talents and youth-focused organizations in Kalamazoo. It is free and filled with various activities, including live youth performances, music, crafts, and free food!

The Black Arts Festival will take place over two days:

July 7: 12 to 4 p.m.

Douglass Community Center

July 8: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bronson Park

Then starting at 6 p.m. at Kalamazoo State Theater enjoy a free concert performed by the legend of Soul, Booker T. Jones! This is a free event but limited seating is available. Register at bit.ly/grnonion. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

For more information on these events, visit blackartskalamazoo.org/baf.