Bistro Bella Vita celebrates 25 years of business

In Grand Rapids, the restaurant Bistro Bella Vita has seen some amazing changes to the downtown area over the past 25 years. The restaurant has stood the test of time and thrived by delivering exceptional guest experiences with top-tier French and Italian Cuisine.

Come help the restaurant celebrate its quarter century of business by coming to its establishment to experience its throwback menu. The menu features fan favorites from the past 25 years.

The celebration will continue until October 16.

View their menu and learn more by visiting bistrobellavita.com.