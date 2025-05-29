BISSELL Pet Foundation's Blocktail Party supports local pet life-saving programs

It's the best doggone party on the block! BISSELL Pet Foundation's summer Blocktail Party raises funds to support pets in need across the country.

This year's paw-ty will be June 3 from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. at the East Grand Rapids High School track. A sponsor party for event sponsors of over $1,500 will be June 2 at the BISSELL corporate hangar.

The Blocktail Party will feature music, food, drinks, games, and dogs available for adoption. There will also be cariactures, a silent auction, photo booth, and build-your-own-bandana station for your pooch.

Guests are permitted to bring their own dogs, though all participating pets must be up-to-date on their vaccinations and no flexi-leashes are allowed.

The event costs $100 per ticket, with prices increasing at the door.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bissellpetfoundation.org.

