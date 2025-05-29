Watch Now
BISSELL Pet Foundation's Blocktail Party supports local pet life-saving programs

Unleash the fun at this year's fundraiser on June 3!
BISSELL Blocktail Party 2025
It's the best doggone party on the block! BISSELL Pet Foundation's summer Blocktail Party raises funds to support pets in need across the country.

This year's paw-ty will be June 3 from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. at the East Grand Rapids High School track. A sponsor party for event sponsors of over $1,500 will be June 2 at the BISSELL corporate hangar.

The Blocktail Party will feature music, food, drinks, games, and dogs available for adoption. There will also be cariactures, a silent auction, photo booth, and build-your-own-bandana station for your pooch.

Guests are permitted to bring their own dogs, though all participating pets must be up-to-date on their vaccinations and no flexi-leashes are allowed.

The event costs $100 per ticket, with prices increasing at the door.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bissellpetfoundation.org.

