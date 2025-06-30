Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bish & Bash's music on the patio concert to benefit Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

The concert is tonight at Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery in Ada from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M
Bish & Bash was originally created in 2012 by then nine-year-old Eli in honor of his grandfather, who died in April of that year. With the help of his brother, Adlai, Eli sold handmade ornaments with proceeds benefitting Helen DeVos Children's Hospital during the Christmas season.

Since then, giving back to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital remains at the forefront of Bish & Bash. A concert is being held at Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery in Ada from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. to benefit Helen DeVos' Wish Kids. Concert admission is free.

Domestic Problems, a folk, rock, and funk band originally founded at Aquinas College, will be the headliner. A portion of food and beverage sales will be donated to Helen DeVos, although cash donations will still be accepted at the event.

The concert will also feature an artisan shop where all profits from the sale will go to the Helen DeVos.

You can keep up with future Bish & Bash events on Facebook and Instagram.

