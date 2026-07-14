Bike Time rides into downtown Muskegon for 20th event

Whether you love riding motorcycles or watching them, downtown Muskegon is the place to be July 15 - 19! Muskegon Bike Time is celebrating its 20th event with live music, shopping, lots of food, and of course, bikes!

Many contests and competitions are available to spectators, including a Harley-Davidson Demo Truck, arm wrestling, bikini and dad bod contests, a cornhole competition, along with tattoo and beard contests.

Concerts are scheduled Wednesday through Saturday at the Hot Rod Harley-Davidson main stage and are free to attend.

Bike Time board member Dave Sedgley visited the Mix to discuss all the festivities.

For more information and the full event schedule, visit muskegonbiketime.com.

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