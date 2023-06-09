Biggby Coffee co-founder authors new book, "Grow: Take Your Business from Chaos to Calm"

For many owning their own business is the ultimate dream job, but like lots of things, it's easier said than done. Mike McFall, co-owner and co-CEO of the Michigan company Biggby Coffee, knows the struggle and hard work it takes to own a business. He took every challenge and every opportunity he could to turn his original coffee shop into a franchise known across the state of Michigan and across the country.

McFall is sharing his experience with aspiring business owners like himself in his latest book, Grow: Take Your Business from Chaos to Calm, to help those dreamers find success.

Grow is a strategic blueprint for entrepreneurs seeking business sustainability and is the second book in a three-book series. McFall shares his expertise forged over 26 years of leadership experience with BIGGBY COFFEE to help entrepreneurs discover and embody the critical success pillars of a purpose-driven, sustainable business.

Discover more of McFall's works at michaeljmcfall.com.