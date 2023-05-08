Watch Now
Big Lake Brewing commemorates Tulip Time with special brew

The limited time craft beer comes in a can featuring the 2023 Tulip Time poster artwork
Posted at 11:59 AM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 11:59:39-04

There's so much happening at Tulip Time in Holland! It's a good idea to find a spot to call your 'home base' when headed out to the festival and Big Lake Brewing is a great choice! Craft food, craft beer, and good times are waiting in this prime location just a block or two away from all of the action.

New this year is a special craft beer brewed specifically for the festival. The lager comes in a collectible can that features the 2023 Tulip Time poster artwork. Learn more about this favorite watering hole and about the fun happening at Tulip Time. And don't forget to check out www.tuliptime.com for a full schedule of events, parades, and more. Tulip Time 2023 runs from May 6-14.

