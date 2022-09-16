Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan looking for "Big" volunteers

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan are searching for volunteers who want to make a positive impact as a Big Brother or Big Sister.

Hundreds of young people in West Michigan need a mentor. Big Brothers Big Sisters pairs an adult (Big) with a child/young adult between the ages of 6-18 (Little) to spend time together. This creates a one-to-one mentoring relationship that ignites the power and promise of youth, allowing Littles to achieve their full potential.

Bigs and Littles meet in person for two hours twice a month for a minimum of one year.

To learn more or sign up to be a volunteer, visit ThinkBigToday.org.