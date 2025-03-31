Beyond the Books: Rain and Revelry Hosts Magical Events in Michigan

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Romance meets fantasy in the immersive world of Rain and Revelry, an event company dedicated to bringing the beloved "romantasy" genre to life for passionate fans.

A planned event in Charlevoix later this year is already sold out. Now, Rain and Revelry is setting its sights on Grand Rapids, promising an unforgettable experience at the iconic Amway Grand Hotel next February.

For those unfamiliar, "romantasy" blends the sweeping narratives and magical worlds of fantasy with the emotional intensity and romantic arcs of romance novels. Think epic quests, supernatural powers, and sizzling love stories. Rain and Revelry takes this genre beyond the pages, creating live events that transport attendees into the heart of their favorite book worlds.

Imagine stepping into a realm where characters from your favorite series roam, where magical items are on display, and where you can participate in activities inspired by the stories you love. That's the Rain and Revelry experience.

The Amway Grand Hotel will host two separate dinners: The Court of Daybreak and The Court of Nightfall before bringing guests together for an evening of... revelry! Guests can mingle with actors portraying beloved characters, engaging in conversations and photo opportunities. Discover unique merchandise, artwork, and crafts inspired by popular romantasy series. Connect with fellow fans, share your love for the genre, and forge new friendships.

Rain and Revelry offers more than just a beautiful evening of dancing. This year's event in Charlevoix includes The Gauntlet, an interactive obstacle course that challenges attendees to test their skills and courage on trials and challenges from popular romantasy novels. The Gauntlet might involve archery, puzzle-solving, physical challenges, and other feats of bravery. It's a fun and engaging way to immerse yourself in the action and feel like a true hero or heroine.

What will the event in Grand Rapids bring? Stay tuned to the Rain and Revelry website and social media channels for ticket sales and event updates. These events sell out very quickly, so make sure to get yours!

