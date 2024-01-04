Between the Buns features sandwiches/handhelds from downtown Wayland restaurants

Downtown Wayland is hosting a sandwich/handheld competition called Between the Buns for January to not only promote local restaurants but to also help fight childhood hunger.

Now through January 31, people can visit dozens of restaurants to taste their handheld creations. The public can then vote for their favorite sandwich, and the top five locations will be judged to pick a winner.

Each location has punch cards to help guide the consumers around the area and a QR code for quick voting at each table.

During Between the Buns, each business will donate $1 for each handheld to the Hand2Hand program.

To see a list of participating restaurants and vote for the best sandwich, visit downtownwayland.com/betweenthebuns.