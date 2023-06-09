"Between Mercy and Me" showing for one night only on June 20

An award-winning faith film with Michigan ties is getting a national release for one night only this month. The film, "Between Mercy and Me," aims to spark raw and honest conversations around sensitive topics like race gentrification, and more all within the evangelical church.

Director Craig Lamar Brown and actress/producer Andrea Summer spoke with Fox 17 Morning Mix about the making of the film and their inspiration behind it.

The film will be showing for one night only on June 20 at Celebration Cinemas in Grand Rapids and Grandville, as well as Phoenix Theaters at Woodland Mall.

Check to show times and locations at fathomevents.com.