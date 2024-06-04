Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Betterment Enterprises Inc: A sustainable way to create positive change in the world

Posted at 12:55 PM, Jun 04, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

From housing to food insecurity, there are plenty of hurdles for so many living in West Michigan. While some organizations are serving those who need it, not all of them are making sustainability a priority.

Betterment Enterprises Inc. is trying to do both, standing as a beacon of transformative change, intending to revolutionize the world through innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to make a positive impact.

In a world grappling with the intertwined challenges of an energy crisis, environmental sustainability, and socioeconomic disparities, the company emerges as a potent force for positive change.

Learn more about their mission by visiting bettermententerprisesincorporated.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book