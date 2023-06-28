Better Business Bureau Western Michigan to host local awards events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — The Better Business Bureau in Western Michigan celebrates Trust in our community with signature awards events. The Torch Award for Ethics celebrates local businesses and non-profits doing great things. The Trust Scholarship recognizes young leaders who demonstrate BBB values in their daily lives and the Trust Award celebrates a local leader working to build trust and transparency in the community.

This year's honoree for the 2023 BBB Trust Award is Chris Andrus, the co-owner and co-founder of Mitten Brewing Company and founder of The Mitten Foundation. Three students will also receive their scholarship awards during the BBB Trust Award Celebration on July 25. It will be streamed on YouTube.

Applications are open for the 2023 Torch Awards for Ethics, and the public is encouraged to vote! If you know a local business or non-profit that goes above and beyond, demonstrates integrity and a strong commitment to ethics in all they do, nominate them here.

The Better Business Bureau in Western Michigan has plenty of information and resources on it's website. Head to bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-serving-western-michigan.