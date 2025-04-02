Better Business Bureau of Western Michigan merges to form single entity for most of the state

MICHIGAN — The Better Business Bureau of Western Michigan and the Better Business Bureau of Eastern Michigan & the Upper Peninsula have officially merged to create a single, statewide Better Business Bureau of Michigan! This significant step makes BBB of Michigan one of the largest bureaus in North America.

This merger is designed to enhance support, education, and empowerment for businesses across Michigan. By combining resources, BBB of Michigan will offer expanded programs, improved services, and greater accessibility to ensure businesses thrive in a strong, ethical marketplace.

Lisa Frohnapfel, who has led BBB Serving Western Michigan since 2021, is now at the helm of the newly unified BBB of Michigan as President and CEO. While this new entity serves the entire state, Hillsdale, Monroe, and Lenawee counties will continue to be served by BBB of Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.

Key Benefits of the Merger

Expanded Programs & Services – More robust accreditation benefits

Statewide Reach, Local Commitment – Stronger presence while maintaining community-focused support

Enhanced Resources & Support – Additional tools to help businesses grow and succeed

BBB of Michigan will continue to operate from its offices in Metro Detroit and Grand Rapids. Businesses can access support by visiting bbb.org/mi, calling 517-837-2162, or emailing info@mi.bbb.org.

Follow BBB of Michigan on social media to stay updated on the latest news and programs: