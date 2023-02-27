Bethany of Michigan hosting events to raise awareness of their refugee and immigration services

Every day, more than 40,000 families are forced to flee their homes because of violence, war, famine, natural disasters, and persecution. Many end up in West Michigan, and there are so many ways to support them, particularly children, through Bethany of Michigan.

For people who don't have the time or resources to foster or host a refugee family, there are events hosted by Bethany of Michigan where people can donate and support their Refugee and Immigration Services Program.

Bethany of Michigan will be hosting a virtual information session, "Welcoming and Supporting Muslim Youth in Foster Care," on March 2 at 6:45 p.m. The event will be run by The Muslim Foster Care Association with guest speaker Imam Kip from the At-Tawheed Islamic Center.

To register for this event, visit bit.ly/WelcomeMuslimYouth.

Another event hosted by Bethany of Michigan is the 22nd annual LUNAFEST Film Festival on March 8. LUNAFEST showcases films by and about women, covering universal themes of friendship, bravery, and community, while also breaking down barriers and celebrating the importance of joy. The film fest begins virtually at 7 p.m.

Register to join the festival virtually by visiting bit.ly/LUNAFESTBethany.

To learn more about these events or about the mission of Bethany of Michigan, visit bethany.org.