Bethany Christian Services launches Dad Café, a space for parents to connect and build community

Posted at 11:29 AM, May 03, 2024
Bethany Christian Services has been awarded a $124,000 grant from the Children's Trust of Michigan to launch a new campaign, Dad Cafés, through Ottawa County.

Dad Cafés aims to connect local fathers and give them a space to form friendships and find support unique to fatherhood.

The first café launched on May 2 at Escape Ministries from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cafés will continue every four to six weeks, with dinner provided, as well as raffles for gift cards and other prizes.

For more information, visit bethany.org/parentcafe.

