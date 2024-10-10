Bestselling author Patricia Cornwell releases 'Identity Unknown'

Bestselling author Patricia Cornwell, renowned for her groundbreaking forensic thrillers, returns with "Identity Unknown," the latest installment in her iconic Kay Scarpetta series.

This time, Scarpetta faces a deeply personal case when she's called to investigate the death of a former lover, renowned astrophysicist Sal Giordano. The scene is riddled with bizarre elements, from a crop circle of petals to Giordano's inexplicably reddened skin.

With suspicions ranging from extraterrestrial involvement to a more earthly evil, Scarpetta must navigate a complex web of evidence and emotions to uncover the truth.

Cornwell, who revolutionized the crime fiction genre with her debut novel "Postmortem," continues to captivate readers with her masterful blend of forensic detail and gripping suspense. "Identity Unknown" promises another thrilling chapter in the enduring legacy of Dr. Kay Scarpetta.

Plus, her book series is coming to the screen! Amazon Prime Video has ordered two seasons of a new series based on the books starring Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis, and a stellar cast. Watch our interview to learn more.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok