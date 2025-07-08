Berger Gives Back to Heart of West Michigan United Way

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Berger Chevrolet is celebrating 100 years of service to West Michigan. In addition to selling and servicing automobiles, they also pay it forward through their "Berger Gives Back" community events to benefit local non-profits.

For the second event of the year, a luncheon fundraiser was held to benefit Heart of West Michigan United Way.

Berger not only gives back through these luncheon events, but Berger employees can pledge a portion of their paychecks to be donated to United Way.

Todd visited Berger and spoke with Marketing Director Emily Lacroix and Kevin Nelson from Heart of West Michigan United Way and discussed United Way's Stuff the Bus campaign, benefiting students across West Michigan year-round.

