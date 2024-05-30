Watch Now
Berger Gives Back Campaign assists multiple nonprofits this summer

Berger Chevy hosted an employee lunch celebrating all the work they've done for nonprofits throughout West Michigan.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Fox 17 Morning Mix & Berger Chevrolet have partnered up for 2024 to showcase all of the local businesses and nonprofits that pay it forward through the Berger Gives Back Campaign.

When the weather gets warmer, Berger Chevy celebrates their service with an employee lunch. Todd Chance met up with Emily, one of the Berger Chevrolet employees, to talk about the organizations Berger is helping this month.

Learn more about Berger Chevrolet giving back to the community by visiting bergerchevy.com.

