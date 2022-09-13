Benjamin's Hope invites the community to join them for Harvest Fest on Sept. 17

Benjamin's Hope is a residential farmstead community for adults with autism and other developmental disabilities. They're inviting the community to join them on their property to learn more about their great work while celebrating all things fall at Harvest Fest on September 17.

From 3 - 6 p.m. at Benjamin’s Hope, located at 15468 Riley St. in Holland, people can attend this free event. In addition to hayrides, live music, games, first responder vehicles, food, and many hands-on outdoor activities, the Holland Model Train show will also be present with a full HO Train layout.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Benjamin’s Hope is committed to a whole-person approach that promotes life-long learning. Creative programming inspires participants to grow intellectually, spiritually, emotionally and in physical wellness. The Ben’s Hope Way approach fosters growth in tangible and relational skills that help participants develop a sense of purpose, achieve goals, and enjoy life to the fullest.