Bella Grace Boutique gives women confidence with affordable and fashionable styles

As a mother of eight children, Grand Rapids mom-of-eight Christa Bromley knew how important it was to not only have affordable clothing but to look great, be comfortable and confident when walking out the door. So she combined all of those things and created an adorable Lowell storefront called Bella Grace Boutique.

Bella Grace sells affordable women's boutique clothing to women of all shapes and sizes. Their mission is to give women confidence in who they are, starting with their outfits.

They sell items such as blouses, hats, shoes, jewelry, dresses, and more.

Bella Grace Boutique is located at 102 West Main Street in Lowell.

To start window shopping, visit bellagraceboutique.com or follow them on Facebook.