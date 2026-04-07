"Beetlejuice the Musical" arriving at Miller Auditorium

You know his name - just don't say it thrice!

"Beetlejuice The Musical" is heading to Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium, bringing new life into the classic 1988 film starring Michael Keaton. Following the death of Emily Deetz, widow Charles and daughter Lydia move into a home formerly belonging to deceased couple Adam and Barbara Maitland. As these families co-exist in the same space in the physical and spiritual realm respectively, bio-exorcist Beetlejuice is determined to work with the Maitlands to scare Charles and Lydia out of the house.

The show runs from May 8 through 10, with a special cosplay night for attendees during the Friday evening show. Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10 have matinee shows at 2 P.M. and 1 P.M., while Friday and Saturday evening shows begin at 7:30 P.M.

Michelle spoke with Jeff Brooks, portraying Charles in this adaptation, to learn more about what sets the musical apart and what attendees can expect!

Visit millerauditorium.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

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