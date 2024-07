The Beers at the Bridge Concert Series in Ada continues this summer as Soul Syndicate is the next band to take the stage on July 19.

From 6 to 9 p.m. enjoy the live music from this Jazz group at Legacy Park.

Alcoholic beverages will be served at the event, so a valid ID must be presented to drink.

The August concert will feature the Kari Lynch Band on the 16th.

More information on these concerts can be found on their Facebook page.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok