Beer City Open brings world-class Pickleball to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hundreds of amateur and professional pickleball players are in Grand Rapids for the Beer City Open, a tournament that started in 2018 with 400 participants and $12,500 in prize money. This year, is drawing international competitors with nearly $100,000 on the line. This event not only gives west Michigan an opportunity to see some of the best players of the game up close, money raised goes back to the community to support the growth of the sport here.

All the play happens at Belknap Park, through Sunday, July 23. Food and beverages will be available. For more information, head to the website.

