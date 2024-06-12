Beer City Dog Biscuits: Empowering and employing those with disabilities one biscuit at a time

Beer City Dog Biscuits is more than just a business and a job, it's a community, a sense of pride, purpose, friendship, and connection. The organization continues to grow and thrive as it empowers and employs nearly 300 people with developmental disabilities to make biscuits.

Each treat is hand-made and packaged with care by the Brew Bakers, a team of disabled adults who are the core of our company’s culture and business process. Brew Bakers develop valuable skills throughout every step of the biscuit-baking process, from mixing dough to packaging biscuits. With the support of the BCDB community of friends, family, and treat lovers, 100% of donations and sales are re-invested into our mission to support disabled adults in their personal and professional growth.

During June, when you buy treats on their website, beercitydogbiscuits.org, they will match the purchase to benefit local shelters and rescues.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok