Beer City Brewers Festival takes place on September 28

The Beer City Brewers Festival is coming to Calder Plaza on September 28, bringing home brewers and professionals together in one place to try dozens of amazing beers.

The 12th annual event will showcase the best of Grand Rapids' brewing talent, blending fun, competition, and community spirit.

Festival-goers can look forward to live music, food trucks, games, a caricature artist, and more. Admission is free, with guests 21 and older able to purchase drink tickets to sample the many brews on-site.

A major highlight of the festival is the Beer City Pro-Am competition, where professional brewers are randomly paired with local homebrew amateurs to create unique, collaborative brews.

Public voting for the People’s Choice award kicks off September 20 through September 27 at participating taprooms. Voting will also be open to attendees at the festival on September 28. All votes are cast inside the Beer City Brewsader® app, adding an interactive element to this year’s event.

Learn more about the festival and participating breweries by visiting experiencegr.com.

