Become part of an ArtPrize exhibit through FaceFunding's "Face It Together"

ArtPrize is here, and thousands will walk around Grand Rapids over the next couple of weeks to take in all the art. Viewers can be part of an exhibit, while making an impact on artists and the cancer community, through FaceFunding’s art piece, Face It Together.

Designer, artist, and digital producer Dean Hunt will digitize, scale, animate, and reimagine ArtPrize’s Executive Director Catlin Whitington’s Plastic Hills for the Plastic Arts into the exhibit. Face It Together will be presented and projected in the Amway Grand Plaza’s lobby, in the historic Pantlind Tower.

Hunt and Whitington will create the digital exhibit with the tens of thousands of supporters who will upload their facial images with a minimum $10 contribution via the FaceFunding platform.

FaceFunding is a digital platform to assist individuals, companies, and organizations in achieving fundraising goals while bringing awareness to non-profit missions.

Supporters’ dollars will be funding ArtPrize artists’ grants and awards, and also a smaller portion will provide financial assistance and emotional support to West Michigan families battling cancer through the Michigan-based, statewide, non-profit New Day Foundation for Families.

Supporters of either nonprofit can upload their facial image here to become part of the exhibit or watch this video clip to learn more.

