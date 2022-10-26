Be chased by zombies this Halloween at the Zombie 5K at Cannonsburg on Oct. 29

Nothing screams "motivation to exercise" like a quickly approaching zombie hoard, which is exactly the idea behind the Zombie 5K taking place at Cannonsburg Ski Area on October 29.

The Zombie 5K is a competitive race where runners will be chased by a variety of zombies and other monsters lurking throughout the forest located at Cannonsburg Ski Area.

Trails will be a mixture of tight singletrack and rolling double-track. Runners should plan on a terrain of rocks, roots, and hard-packed dirt.

Prize money to the top three overall male & female and masters male and female. Halloween costumes are strongly encouraged since there's a prize for that too.

The race will also include the Kids Magical Mile, without zombies and monsters.

The kids' race starts at 3:30 and the Zombie 5K starts at 5:30 p.m. Registration cost $15 and $40 respectively.

Register and learn more at cannonsburg.com.