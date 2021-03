Do you find yourself eating and drinking the same thing? Get ready to switch it up with Flight Fridays at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market.

Every Friday in March, businesses will be offering flights- small servings of various beers, wines, and other beverages- so people can try new foods and drinks without breaking the bank.

To learn about what will be offered, or future events at the market, visit downtownmarketgr.com or call (616)-805-5308.