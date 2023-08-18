Battle of the Brews: Railtown Brewing Company

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

There are so many wonderful breweries around West Michigan, and Fox 17 Morning Mix is on a quest to find the best!

It may be a little off the beaten path, but Railtown Brewing Company has amazing beers, delicious comfort food, and a beautiful space that matches up to the breweries in the big city.

To learn more, visit railtownbrewing.com.

Cast your vote for your favorite brewery by visiting the Battle of the Brews poll.