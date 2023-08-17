Battle of the Brews: New Holland Brewing Co.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The next Battle of the Brews contestant needs no introduction, as they are a local brewery that has locations all over the state in Holland, Grand Rapids, and Battle Creek: New Holland Brewing Company.

Guests can enjoy great beer, cocktails, and fabulous food at all of these locations, especially their specialty of Dragon's Milk.

To learn more about this brewery, visit newhollandbrew.com.

Cast your vote for your favorite brewery by visiting the Battle of the Brews poll.