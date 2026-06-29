Battle Creek's Field of Flight returns this week

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Battle Creek's annual Field of Flight is Michigan's largest air show, bringing hot air balloons, air planes, and more to the Battle Creek Executive Airport.

This year's Field of Flight will be held July 1 through 5, with over 50 hot air balloons competing for a prize of $17,000. The event will also feature the Skerbeck carnival, twilight and night air shows, fireworks, and drone show. Ticket prices vary depending on the event.

Field of Flight Executive Director Barbara Haluszka sat down with Todd to share more about what's in store!

Visit fieldofflight.com for more information including a full event schedule and to purchase tickets. The Battle Creek Executive Airport is located at 3140 5th Ave.

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