Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show soars into town June 30

Everything and everyone will be looking up at the Kellogg Field as jets, hot air balloons, and more aircraft fill the skies at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival.

One of the best air shows in the nation will showcase the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor demonstration team, the wall of fire explosion, aerobatic legends Rob Holland and Patty Wagstaff, a variety of aircraft, skydiving teams, flying circus comedy, and so much more.

On top of the air shows, there will be a carnival with rides and fair food, along with a fireworks show.

Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival will take place June 30-July 4.

Find a complete schedule of events at bcballoons.com.