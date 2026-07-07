Barry County Brewfest Marks 10 Years

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The Barry County Chamber & Economic Development Alliance is marking a decade of Barry County Brewfest with its biggest celebration yet.

The 10th anniversary event returns to downtown Hastings on Saturday, July 18, taking over the Barry Community Foundation parking lot at 231 S. Broadway. General admission opens at 1 p.m. and runs through 6 p.m.

This year introduces an upgraded VIP experience, with early entry starting at noon. VIP ticket holders receive an official Brewfest t-shirt, an exclusive live performance by Ellie Youngs, a specialty spiked lemonade collaboration from Lemony Lane and Gull Lake Distilling Company, 12 tasting tickets, premium seating, and complimentary snacks.

The festival features a lineup of regional craft beer, wine, hard cider, mead, spirits, and non-alcoholic options, along with live music from headliner SilentBark and a selection of local food trucks.

Ticket prices are $65 for VIP admission, $40 for general admission, and $10 for designated drivers and non-drinking attendees.

More information is available at mibarry.com/brewfest.

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