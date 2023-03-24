Barley, BBQ & Beats returns to raise money for Hospice of Michigan after 3-year hiatus

After a three-year hiatus, Hospice of Michigan’s Barley, BBQ & Beats fundraising event returns to Grand Rapids on Saturday, May 6.

Barley, BBQ & Beats is the not-for-profit’s signature fundraising event featuring hand-crafted cocktails from local distilleries, mouth-watering barbecue courtesy of local pit masters and restaurants, and live musical performances. All money will support not-for-profit hospice care.

The event will take place at GLC Live at 20 Monroe from 4 to 8 p.m.



Tickets cost $50 in advance or at the door of each event for $75. Each ticket includes three servings of BBQ and three hand-crafted cocktails.

For tickets and more information, visit hom.org/bbb.