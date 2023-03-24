Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Barley, BBQ & Beats returns to raise money for Hospice of Michigan after 3-year hiatus

Posted at 12:14 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 12:14:40-04

After a three-year hiatus, Hospice of Michigan’s Barley, BBQ & Beats fundraising event returns to Grand Rapids on Saturday, May 6.

Barley, BBQ & Beats is the not-for-profit’s signature fundraising event featuring hand-crafted cocktails from local distilleries, mouth-watering barbecue courtesy of local pit masters and restaurants, and live musical performances. All money will support not-for-profit hospice care.

The event will take place at GLC Live at 20 Monroe from 4 to 8 p.m.

    Tickets cost $50 in advance or at the door of each event for $75. Each ticket includes three servings of BBQ and three hand-crafted cocktails.

    For tickets and more information, visit hom.org/bbb.

    Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
    Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

    Weather