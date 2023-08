Want a sweet treat to cool off from the summer heat while also being healthy? TheUber Appliance Sorbet Maker promises to transform your lifestyle with healthier eating by turning frozen fruit into your favorite sorbet or ice cream, without the guilt of eating something sweet.

In a special edition of Bargain or Bust, producer Lindsay joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix on the patio live to showcase how it works. She even brought a couple of combos for testing.