Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Bargain or Bust: FurZapper

Posted at 12:00 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 11:59:59-04

If you have a pet, you know the struggle of pet hair sticking to everything; on the carpet, on the bedsheets, and especially on clothes.

It's almost an impossible battle to keep everything clean, but there's a tool that promises to remove all pet hair off of your linens. All you have to do is throw it in the wash, along with a special hair-removing tool called FurZapper.

In today's Bargain or Bust, we're testing out the FurZapper to see if it removes pet hair, or if it'll be stuck on your linens forever.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward