Bargain or Bust: FurZapper

If you have a pet, you know the struggle of pet hair sticking to everything; on the carpet, on the bedsheets, and especially on clothes.

It's almost an impossible battle to keep everything clean, but there's a tool that promises to remove all pet hair off of your linens. All you have to do is throw it in the wash, along with a special hair-removing tool called FurZapper.

In today's Bargain or Bust, we're testing out the FurZapper to see if it removes pet hair, or if it'll be stuck on your linens forever.