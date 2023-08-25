Bargain or Bust: FlipBelt

Women know this problem all too well: our clothing- no matter the activity- lacks pockets.

This makes activities like exercising and traveling a hassle- especially to places where you don’t want to carry a bag. Trying to carry our wallets, phones, keys, and other essentials without a place to store them.

FlipBelt is a product that promises to safely stash all those things while keeping your comfort in mind. The Fox 17 Morning Mix crew puts the FlipBelt to the test to see if it's a bargain or bust.