Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Bargain or Bust: FlipBelt

Posted at 11:05 AM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 11:05:13-04

Women know this problem all too well: our clothing- no matter the activity- lacks pockets.

This makes activities like exercising and traveling a hassle- especially to places where you don’t want to carry a bag. Trying to carry our wallets, phones, keys, and other essentials without a place to store them.

FlipBelt is a product that promises to safely stash all those things while keeping your comfort in mind. The Fox 17 Morning Mix crew puts the FlipBelt to the test to see if it's a bargain or bust.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward