Band Michigander hosting first Holiday Special in Grand Rapids this weekend

Michigander is hosting his first-ever holiday special with an intimate show on December 6 at Tip Top Deluxe and the main celebration on December 7 at Elevation.

The first show will benefit Kids' Food Basket and the second show will benefit D.A. Blodgett - St. John's.

Single-show tickets are available for Elevation, but the only way to get into Tip Top is to get a VIP ticket, which will get you into both shows.

The brainchild of Midwestern songwriter Jason Smith, Michigander started 10 years ago with a passion for writing music. Smith says the Michigan community has given so much to him during his music career, so this is an opportunity for him to finally give back.

Michigander just announced his self-titled debut record, out February 7, 2025, via Totally Normal Records through Thirty Tigers. The album is full of nostalgia-driven songs with earnest lyricism, backed by a full roaring band.

